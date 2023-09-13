Stewart (elbow) is headed to Triple-A St. Paul to begin a rehab assignment, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Stewart hasn't appeared in a game in nearly three months while dealing with elbow tendinitis and a subsequent setback. It appears he's made some recent progress, though, and has a shot to make it back before the end of the regular season. Stewart has been a pleasant surprise out of the Twins' bullpen this season with a 0.70 ERA and 35:11 K:BB over 25.2 innings of work.