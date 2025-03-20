Stewart (hamstring) threw a successful bullpen session Thursday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Stewart had to depart his last Grapefruit League appearance Saturday against Atlanta with a left hamstring issue. It's not clear when he might be ready to appear in another game, but he should have a good shot to avoid the injured list if he can avoid a setback.
