Stewart (shoulder) threw five pitches off the mound Wednesday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Stewart threw off the bump for the first time since he went down with right shoulder tendinitis more than a month ago. He'll need to continue going through a ramp-up progression and will likely require at least a rehab appearance or two before returning from the 15-day injured list and slotting back into a setup role for the Twins.