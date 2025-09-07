The Twins designated Kriske for assignment Sunday, Phil Miller of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Kriske was claimed off waivers by Minnesota from the Cubs on Aug. 5, and he'll hit waivers once again. The 31-year-old reliever surrendered 15 runs on 18 hits with a 14:10 K:BB across 12 innings with the Twins. He threw six scoreless innings with the Cubs before his stint in Minnesota. Assuming he clears waivers, Kriske would likely remain in the Twins' organization. Minnesota recalled Pierson Ohl from Triple-A St. Paul in a corresponding move.