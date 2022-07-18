The Twins have selected Lee with the eighth overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

Lee's physical tools are a little light compared to the rest of the hitters selected in the top eight, but he has an impressive track record of hitting for average and has recently started tapping into more over-the-fence power. Most evaluators think he has the best hit tool from the college ranks. He hit .405 with a wood bat in 21 Cape Cod League games last summer and hit .357/.462/.664 with 15 home runs, 28 strikeouts and 46 walks in 58 games as a junior at Cal Poly. Already physically maxed out at 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, the 21-year-old switch hitter projects to eventually move to second base or third base, but he may get sent out this year as a shortstop. Lee is just an average runner who figures to slow down, so the fantasy appeal hinges on his hit tool and burgeoning power translating against pro pitching.