Lee was promoted Thursday to Triple-A St. Paul.

The top-ranking prospect in the Twins' minor-league system, Lee earned the level jump after slashing .292/.365/.476 with 11 home runs, 31 doubles, 61 RBI, six stolen bases and 63 runs scored in 87 games this summer at Double-A Wichita. The fast-rising 22-year-old shortstop was the eighth overall selection in the 2022 MLB Draft out of Cal Poly.