Lee played his final two games of 2022 in Double-A, going 3-for-8 to round out a pro debut that saw him bat .303/.389/.451 with four home runs and a 16:20 BB:K across three levels of the minors.

The No. 8 overall pick in this year's draft, Lee didn't look out of place at any of his three minor-league stops, continuing to show off the hitting ability that made him such a high draft choice. Just 21 years old, Lee will likely start 2023 in Double-A and could be pushing for a major-league roster spot by midseason, though Carlos Correa is set to man shortstop in Minnesota for the next two seasons.