Lee was reassigned Saturday by the Twins to minor-league camp, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Lee was Minnesota's first-round pick in 2022, and struggled in his limited Grapefruit League action with a slash of .182/.229/.242 over 35 plate appearances. He'll likely begin the season with Double-A Wichita, and he could see time with the Twins before the end of 2023.