Lee (back) will continue his rehab assignment with Single-A Fort Myers this week and is on track to return to Triple-A St. Paul next week, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Lee went 9-for-20 with two doubles for the Florida Complex League Twins as he kicked off his rehab assignment. He's working his way back from a herniated disc in his back. The 2022 first-round pick could become an option for the Twins eventually but will remain in the minors for a while longer as he makes up for lost time.