Graterol (shoulder) was activated from the minor-league injured list Wednesday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Graterol has been sidelined since late May with a shoulder impingement, but he's been cleared to rejoin Double-A Pensacola after completing a pair of rehab appearances with Minnesota's rookie Gulf Coast League team. Assistant GM Rob Antony noted earlier in the week that Graterol could earn a promotion to the majors before the end of August now that he's healthy.

