Twins' Brusdar Graterol: Back at Double-A
Graterol (shoulder) was activated from the minor-league injured list Wednesday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Graterol has been sidelined since late May with a shoulder impingement, but he's been cleared to rejoin Double-A Pensacola after completing a pair of rehab appearances with Minnesota's rookie Gulf Coast League team. Assistant GM Rob Antony noted earlier in the week that Graterol could earn a promotion to the majors before the end of August now that he's healthy.
More News
-
Twins' Brusdar Graterol: Candidate to be called up•
-
Twins' Brusdar Graterol: Scoreless inning in rehab outing•
-
Twins' Brusdar Graterol: On IL with shoulder injury•
-
Twins' Brusdar Graterol: Makes start without incident•
-
Twins' Brusdar Graterol: Removal deemed precautionary•
-
Twins' Brusdar Graterol: Six strikeouts in Double-A debut•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...