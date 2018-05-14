Twins' Brusdar Graterol: Back in action with Cedar Rapids
Graterol (back) was activated from the minor-league disabled list Monday, Brandon Warne of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
Graterol is good to go after spending the last 10 days on the shelf with back spasms. Now that he's healthy again, the top prospect will look to pick up where he left off prior to the injury, as he had compiled a 1.04 ERA, 0.69 WHIP and 11:0 K:BB across two starts (8.2 innings) with Low-A Cedar Rapids.
