Graterol (shoulder impingement) is a candidate to be called up to the majors, perhaps as early as August, Twins assistant GM Rob Antony told SKOR North AM 1500 Twin Cities.

Graterol threw two scoreless innings in a rehab outing for Minnesota's rookie Gulf Coast League team Thursday. He was placed on the 7-day injured list at Double-A Pensacola with a shoulder impingement in May. Graterol has a 100-mph fastball that could help the Twins in the bullpen, but Antony's talk may just be general praise for the prospect. It's more likely that he could be added to the major league team when rosters expand in September. However, he'll need to show he's healthy first. Antony did say he was expected to be activated from the 7-day IL soon.