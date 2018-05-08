Twins' Brusdar Graterol: Hits DL with back spasms
Graterol was placed on the disabled list at Low-A Cedar Rapids with back spasms, Brandon Warne of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
Once he returns to full health, Graterol will look to build on his strong start to the season. Over two games (8.2 innings) the 19-year-old has allowed one earned run on six hits. He's yet to walk a batter and has fanned 11.
