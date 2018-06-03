Twins' Brusdar Graterol: Lands on minor-league DL
Graterol was placed on the minor-league disabled list Saturday with a right wrist injury, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Specifics regarding the injury remain unclear, but it will force Graterol to miss at least one start. The move is retroactive to May 30, so he'll be eligible to return June 6 should he prove ready. He compiled a 1.78 ERA and 12.9 K/9 with Low-A Cedar Rapids prior to landing on the shelf.
