Graterol (back) started Tuesday for Double-A Pensacola, tossing five scoreless innings in a 3-0 win over Chattanooga. He gave up three hits and two walks and struck out three.

Graterol departed early in his prior start May 8 after experiencing tightness in his trapezius muscle, but the issue was never viewed as a significant concern. As anticipated, he returned to action on five days' rest and looked sharp during the 80-pitch outing. Through eight turns with Pensacola, Graterol has posted a 1.69 ERA and 1.00 WHIP while striking out 39 over 42.2 innings.