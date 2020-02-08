Twins' Brusdar Graterol: Not going to Boston
Graterol will remain with the Twins after Minnesota elected to withdraw from the three-team deal that centered around sending Mookie Betts from the Red Sox to the Dodgers, Chris Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
The Twins' part of the deal involved them sending Graterol to Boston and receiving Kenta Maeda from Los Angeles. The Red Sox were unhappy with Graterol's medical, however, and demanded an additional prospect from the Twins. The Twins elected to simply keep Graterol and now will not be receiving Maeda from the Dodgers as a result.
