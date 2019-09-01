Graterol had his contract selected by the Twins on Sunday.

Graterol spent most of the season with Double-A Pensacola, working primarily as a starter and racking up a 1.78 ERA with 49 strikeouts and 21 walks across 50.2 innings. He most recently pitched out of the bullpen with Triple-A Rochester, a role he's likely to fill with the Twins. Known for the velocity on his fastball, Graterol could immediately rack up strikeouts at the major-league level.

