Twins' Brusdar Graterol: On IL with shoulder injury
Graterol was placed on the 7-day injured list at Double-A Pensacola with a shoulder impingement, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
He dealt with a trapezius injury earlier this year, and this is probably related to that. Graterol will head for further tests in the coming days. He has 1.89 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 46:19 K:BB in 47.2 innings this year in his first exposure to Double-A, but durability issues persist. Last year's 102 innings were easily a career high mark.
