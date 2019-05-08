Graterol was removed from his start with Double-A Pensacola on Wednesday due to tightness in his trapezius, Darren Wolfson of SKOR North reports.

Graterol had allowed just two hits and one walk through 5.1 scoreless frames before exiting Wednesday's contest. Fortunately, his removal was deemed precautionary and the young right-hander is expected to make his next start on schedule, though the Twins will continue to monitor him carefully over the next few days.