Graterol (wrist) was reinstated from the 7-day disabled list Wednesday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Graterol landed on the disabled list Saturday with a wrist issue, but the injury was minor and he's ready to return to action. The 19-year-old right-hander has made five starts for Low-A Cedar Rapids this season, posting a 1.78 ERA and 0.92 WHIP with a 36:6 K:BB over 25.1 innings.

More News
Our Latest Stories