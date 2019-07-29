Graterol threw a scoreless inning for Minnesota's Gulf Coast League team in a rehab outing Sunday. He reached 101 on the radar guy, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Graterol was placed on the 7-day injured list at Double-A Pensacola with a shoulder impingement in May. The good news is that this outing shows he's not dealing with a more serious injury.