Twins' Brusdar Graterol: Scoreless inning in rehab outing
Graterol threw a scoreless inning for Minnesota's Gulf Coast League team in a rehab outing Sunday. He reached 101 on the radar guy, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Graterol was placed on the 7-day injured list at Double-A Pensacola with a shoulder impingement in May. The good news is that this outing shows he's not dealing with a more serious injury.
