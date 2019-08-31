Graterol will be called up to the majors after rosters expand Sept. 1, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

He'll join the Twins after the completion of Triple-A Rochester's regular season on Tuesday. Graterol dominated at the Double-A level this season with a 1.78 ERA and a 49:21 K:BB in 50.2 innings. He then was moved to the bullpen and promoted to Triple-A (3 ER in 5.1 IP with 7 K). With a fastball that hits triple digits on the radar gun, he could be an impact reliever in September.