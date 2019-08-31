Twins' Brusdar Graterol: Set to be called up to majors
Graterol will be called up to the majors after rosters expand Sept. 1, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
He'll join the Twins after the completion of Triple-A Rochester's regular season on Tuesday. Graterol dominated at the Double-A level this season with a 1.78 ERA and a 49:21 K:BB in 50.2 innings. He then was moved to the bullpen and promoted to Triple-A (3 ER in 5.1 IP with 7 K). With a fastball that hits triple digits on the radar gun, he could be an impact reliever in September.
More News
-
Twins' Brusdar Graterol: Will move to Triple-A•
-
Twins' Brusdar Graterol: Records first save•
-
Twins' Brusdar Graterol: Back at Double-A•
-
Twins' Brusdar Graterol: Candidate to be called up•
-
Twins' Brusdar Graterol: Scoreless inning in rehab outing•
-
Twins' Brusdar Graterol: On IL with shoulder injury•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, best picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....