Graterol gave up one run over 4.2 innings Friday in his debut for Double-A Pensacola. He had six strikeouts, two walks and twice reached 100 mph on the radar gun.

The 20-year old pitches comfortably in the high-90s and has become Minnesota's top pitching prospect. He'll need to improve his secondary pitches to dominate at higher levels, but his first Double-A outing was encouraging.