Twins' Brusdar Graterol: Six strikeouts in Double-A debut
Graterol gave up one run over 4.2 innings Friday in his debut for Double-A Pensacola. He had six strikeouts, two walks and twice reached 100 mph on the radar gun.
The 20-year old pitches comfortably in the high-90s and has become Minnesota's top pitching prospect. He'll need to improve his secondary pitches to dominate at higher levels, but his first Double-A outing was encouraging.
More News
-
Twins' Brusdar Graterol: Moved to High-A•
-
Twins' Brusdar Graterol: Returns to health•
-
Twins' Brusdar Graterol: Lands on minor-league DL•
-
Twins' Brusdar Graterol: Will miss start with wrist injury•
-
Twins' Brusdar Graterol: Back in action with Cedar Rapids•
-
Twins' Brusdar Graterol: Hits DL with back spasms•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
FBT Podcast: Rating overreactions
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and looks...
-
Prospects Report: Top five to stash
The minor-league season is just beginning, giving prospects a chance to state their cases for...
-
Waivers: How perfect is Max Fried?
Max Fried and Spencer Turnbull top the day's pitching standouts while the Braves' closer picture...