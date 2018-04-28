Twins' Brusdar Graterol: Strikes out seven in Low-A debut
Graterol gave up three runs (but just one earned) with seven strikeouts and no walks over 3.2 innings Friday in his first start of the season for Low-A Cedar Rapids.
Graterol can reach 100 mph with his fastball and had an impressive showing at rookie ball in 2017 with 45 strikeouts in 40 innings. He's an intriguing prospect and his stock could rise rapidly with a strong showing at Low-A.
