Twins' Brusdar Graterol: Will miss start with wrist injury
Graterol will miss his next scheduled start for Low-A Cedar Rapids due to a right wrist injury, Jeff Johnson of the Cedar Rapids Gazette reports.
Graterol's wrist was swollen and wrapped in ice after Thursday's game, according to the report which didn't specify how he suffered the injury. Graterol is having a strong season with a 1.78 ERA and 12.9 K/9.
