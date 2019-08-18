Twins' Brusdar Graterol: Will move to Triple-A
Graterol will be promoted to Triple-A Rochester on Sunday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
The 20-year-old has been dominant at the Double-A level this season with a 1.78 ERA and a 49:21 K:BB in 50.2 innings. He'll get the chance to work against some more developed hitters at the Triple-A level to end the season.
