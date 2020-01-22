The Twins plan to use Graterol as a reliever in 2020, pitching coach Wes Johnson and general manager Thad Levine told MLB.com.

Twins management left open the door that Graterol could become a starter again in the future, but said he may learn how to pitch at the MLB level better in the bullpen and being used as a reliever would make it easier to manage his workload (he had Tommy John surgery in 2016). Armed with a 99-mph fastball, Graterol had a strong debut in the majors at just age 20 last year with a 4.66 ERA and 10:2 K:BB ratio in 9.2 innings. He also threw a scoreless inning in the playoffs. He'll need to win a spot in the big league bullpen, but he could be an impact player in high-leverage situations this season.