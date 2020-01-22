Twins' Brusdar Graterol: Will stay in bullpen
The Twins plan to use Graterol as a reliever in 2020, pitching coach Wes Johnson and general manager Thad Levine told MLB.com.
Twins management left open the door that Graterol could become a starter again in the future, but said he may learn how to pitch at the MLB level better in the bullpen and being used as a reliever would make it easier to manage his workload (he had Tommy John surgery in 2016). Armed with a 99-mph fastball, Graterol had a strong debut in the majors at just age 20 last year with a 4.66 ERA and 10:2 K:BB ratio in 9.2 innings. He also threw a scoreless inning in the playoffs. He'll need to win a spot in the big league bullpen, but he could be an impact player in high-leverage situations this season.
More News
-
Twins' Brusdar Graterol: Officially headed to majors•
-
Twins' Brusdar Graterol: Set to be called up to majors•
-
Twins' Brusdar Graterol: Will move to Triple-A•
-
Twins' Brusdar Graterol: Records first save•
-
Twins' Brusdar Graterol: Back at Double-A•
-
Twins' Brusdar Graterol: Candidate to be called up•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tracker: A good spot for Ozuna
From how Marcell Ozuna fits in Atlanta to what Alex Wood means for the Dodgers, Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball: 3B sleepers, busts
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, 2020 rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 1.0
The relief pitcher position isn't what it used to be, offering fewer reliable sources for saves...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 1.0
Starting pitcher is a position of haves and have-nots, offering deep tiers of aces and near-aces...
-
Outfield Tiers 1.0
The first five picks of most standard drafts figure to be outfielders, but the position isn't...