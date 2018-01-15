Twins' Buddy Boshers: Designated for assignment
Boshers was designated for assignment by the Twins on Monday.
Boshers was dropped from the Twins' 40-man roster in order to clear room for Addison Reed, who was recently signed to a two-year contract. The southpaw split time between Triple-A Rochester and the big club last season, posting a 3.68 ERA in 14.2 innings with the Red Wings while compiling a less-impressive 4.89 ERA in 35 innings with the Twins. He'll take a spin through waivers to determine his next landing spot; he could draw some interest given his prior MLB experience.
