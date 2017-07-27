Twins' Buddy Boshers: ERA improvement a mirage
Boshers has struck out 21 with an ERA of 3.86 in 25.2 innings this season.
Compared to 2016, the ERA is down from 4.25, but the peripherals suggest he's been significantly worse this season (4.59 FIP, 2.84 in 2016). To his credit, Boshers has been allowing hard contact at a slightly reduced clip.
