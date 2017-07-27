Boshers has struck out 21 with an ERA of 3.86 in 25.2 innings this season.

Compared to 2016, the ERA is down from 4.25, but the peripherals suggest he's been significantly worse this season (4.59 FIP, 2.84 in 2016). To his credit, Boshers has been allowing hard contact at a slightly reduced clip.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast