Boshers was optioned to Triple-A Rochester following Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Indians.

Boshers allowed two runs on two hits while only recording just two outs during Game 1, so he'll swap places with Nik Turley for Game 2 as the Twins look to bring in a fresh bullpen arm. Boshers, who now owns a 5.16 ERA through 29.2 big-league innings this season, will likely be back with the Twins when rosters expand in September.