Twins' Buddy Boshers: Weaker contact meaning less runs
Boshers has struck out 21 with an ERA of 3.86 in 25.2 innings this season.
The innings has been about in line with what he's put up last season when he had 36 at the end of the season. Compared to 2016, the ERA is down from the 4.25 mark he had in 2016, which is odd compared to the increased WHIP from 1.17 to 1.25. Boshers has benefited from creating weaker contact this season, with his batting average on balls put in play dropping from .332 to .290 this season.
More News
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...