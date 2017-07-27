Boshers has struck out 21 with an ERA of 3.86 in 25.2 innings this season.

The innings has been about in line with what he's put up last season when he had 36 at the end of the season. Compared to 2016, the ERA is down from the 4.25 mark he had in 2016, which is odd compared to the increased WHIP from 1.17 to 1.25. Boshers has benefited from creating weaker contact this season, with his batting average on balls put in play dropping from .332 to .290 this season.