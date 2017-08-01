Twins' Byron Buxton: Activated ahead of Tuesday's game

Buxton (groin) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Buxton was able to get through three rehab games for Triple-A Rochester without any issues, clearing the way for him to return to the big club. The 23-year-old was on a six-game hitting streak before a left groin strain forced him to miss 14 games, so he'll look to pick up where he left off before the injury. He should immediately reclaim his role as the everyday center fielder for Minnesota, though it will be interesting to see if the Twins continue to give Zack Granite looks in the outfield as he's slashing .326/.380/.385 over his last 12 games.