Twins' Byron Buxton: Activated ahead of Tuesday's game
Buxton (groin) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Buxton was able to get through three rehab games for Triple-A Rochester without any issues, clearing the way for him to return to the big club. The 23-year-old was on a six-game hitting streak before a left groin strain forced him to miss 14 games, so he'll look to pick up where he left off before the injury. He should immediately reclaim his role as the everyday center fielder for Minnesota, though it will be interesting to see if the Twins continue to give Zack Granite looks in the outfield as he's slashing .326/.380/.385 over his last 12 games.
More News
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...