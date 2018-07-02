Twins' Byron Buxton: Activated and optioned
Buxton (toe) was activated from the disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Monday.
It's been a rough year for Buxton, who has missed time with migraines and a fractured toe. He's been poor when healthy, hitting just .156/.183/.200 in 28 games. He hadn't done enough on his rehab assignment (hitting just .214/.267/.333) to prove that he should be back in the big leagues, so he'll now be stuck in the minors until he gets his rhythm back.
