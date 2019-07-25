Twins' Byron Buxton: Activated, back in starting nine

Buxton (concussion) was activated from the 7-day injured list prior to Thursday's game against the White Sox, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports. He is starting in center field and hitting ninth, according to Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Buxton has been cleared to return for Thursday's series opener after having his return from a IL delayed due to a dental procedure. The outfielder, who was slashing .249/.308/.490 with nine home runs and 13 steals prior to landing on the shelf, will face right-hander Lucas Giolito in his first game back.