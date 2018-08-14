Twins' Byron Buxton: Activated from DL at Rochester

Buxton (wrist) was activated from the disabled list at Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

His latest setback ended up costing Buxton exactly two weeks. Buxton originally hurt his wrist July 12 and only played in three games upon his return in late July before renewed soreness put him back on the shelf. He has also missed time with migraines and a toe injury, but the 24-year-old still has time to salvage something from this season and get the arrow moving back upward heading into 2019.