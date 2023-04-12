Buxton had an abrasion on his forehead but no other serious injuries following a collision on the basepaths Wednesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Buxton crashed hard and awkwardly to the ground after running into White Sox second baseman Lenyn Sosa in the bottom of the seventh inning, but he walked off the field without assistance and was said to be in good spirits following the game. He might get the day off during Thursday's series opener at Yankee Stadium, but this doesn't seem like something that will lead to an extended absence.