Twins' Byron Buxton: Away for scheduled doctor visit

Buxton (shoulder) is away from the team Sunday to visit a doctor, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Buxton has been back with the team since the start of September but has only been available for running and defense. His visit Sunday is a scheduled one and not indicative of any setback. His timeline for returning as a hitter should become clearer once he hears from doctors.

