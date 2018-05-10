Twins' Byron Buxton: Back from DL; starting Thursday
Buxton (toe) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Thursday and is in the starting lineup against the Angels.
The 24-year-old originally landed on the disabled list back on April 18 with migraines, but suffered a hairline fracture in his toe while on a minor-league rehab assignment which ultimately extended his absence. Buxton was able to do a range of running drills earlier in the week with no issues, so the Twins opted to activate him without sending him back out on another rehab assignment. He'll immediately reclaim his role as the team's primary center fielder. Buxton, who was hitting just .195/.233/.244 before landing on the shelf, will face right-hander Garrett Richards in his first game back.
More News
-
Twins' Byron Buxton: Exhibits full range of running Monday•
-
Twins' Byron Buxton: Rehab assignment still undecided•
-
Twins' Byron Buxton: Takes batting practice Saturday•
-
Twins' Byron Buxton: Resumes running•
-
Twins' Byron Buxton: Return date still unclear•
-
Twins' Byron Buxton: May return without rehab assignment•
-
Grade the trade
Did you win your trade? Or should it be vetoed? Chris Towers grades nine deals, and includes...
-
Waivers: Take DeShields seriously
Delino DeSheilds has yet to fully prove himself, but as a rare source of steals, he should...
-
Prospects: Time to stash Vlad?
Vladimir Guerrero is making headlines at Double-A, but could the 19-year-old get the call sometime...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Acuna climbs
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Worryometer Wednesday
Fantasy owners are fed up with some struggling hitters and pitchers. We’ll weigh in with our...
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.