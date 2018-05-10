Twins' Byron Buxton: Back from DL; starting Thursday

Buxton (toe) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Thursday and is in the starting lineup against the Angels.

The 24-year-old originally landed on the disabled list back on April 18 with migraines, but suffered a hairline fracture in his toe while on a minor-league rehab assignment which ultimately extended his absence. Buxton was able to do a range of running drills earlier in the week with no issues, so the Twins opted to activate him without sending him back out on another rehab assignment. He'll immediately reclaim his role as the team's primary center fielder. Buxton, who was hitting just .195/.233/.244 before landing on the shelf, will face right-hander Garrett Richards in his first game back.