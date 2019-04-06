Twins' Byron Buxton: Back in action

Buxton (back) is starting in center field and hitting eighth Saturday against the Phillies, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports

He needed three days to recover from the bruised back he suffered when he slammed against the center-field wall on Tuesday, but fortunately did not need an IL stint. Despite that missed time, he still managed a stolen base as a pinch runner Wednesday.

More News
Our Latest Stories