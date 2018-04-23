Twins' Byron Buxton: Being evaluated for foot injury

Buxton (migraines) is being evaluated after fouling a ball off his foot in a rehab game Sunday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The potential foot injury explains why Buxton was held out of a second rehab game Monday. The nature of the foot injury is not yet known. It's good to hear that he hasn't suffered a return of his migraines, though if the foot issue turns out to be more than just a bruise he could end up missing more time. If it's nothing serious, he could return Wednesday against the Yankees, the first day he's eligible to be activated.