Buxton went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to Texas.

Buxton clobbered his 32nd homer of the season and his third of the month. While 2025 will go down as a lost year for the Twins, it was anything but a failure for Buxton, who has just about paid off for fantasy managers who took a late-round gamble on the oft-injured outfielder in drafts this past spring. Buxton is up to 123 games played, his most since 2017, and he's collected a career-high in long balls, RBI (78), walks (41) and runs scored (94).