Buxton went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Monday's 13-6 victory over Boston.

Buxton launched his first homer of the campaign with a 420-foot shot to straightaway center field in the fifth inning. In addition to being his first of the season, the blast marked his 85th career homer at Target Field, the most in ballpark history. It's been a slow start to 2026 for Buxton, who entered Monday's contest with a .531 OPS and just one RBI through his first 14 games, so he'll look to build on this performance and find his stride at the plate.