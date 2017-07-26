Twins' Byron Buxton: Bothered by migraines
Buxton (groin) has been bothered by migraine headaches recently, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Buxton's groin is reportedly feeling better, but he's not ready to rejoin the Twins due to the fact that he's been afflicted by migraine headaches over the past couple of days. Buxton could potentially return from the DL on Wednesday, but Zack Granite will continue to hold down center field in his absence.
