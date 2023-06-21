Buxton went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer in Tuesday's loss to Boston.

Buxton swatted his 11th homer of the campaign, taking Corey Kluber yard in the eighth inning to plate Edouard Julien for MInnesota's first runs of the game. The multi-hit outing was Buxton's first since May 23 and also broke a 10-game cold snap where he went 1-for-34 (0.29) with 17 strikeouts. Though Buxton has been hampered by a knee and ribs injury throughout 2023, Tuesday's contest may be a signal of better things to come from the 29-year-old.