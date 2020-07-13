Buxton was carted off the field Monday after injuring what appeared to be his left ankle, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Buxton was chasing a fly ball hit by Nelson Cruz when he appeared to get his cleat stuck in the grass. He went down grabbing his left ankle and was carted off the field moments later. The severity of Buxton's injury is not yet clear and there will be a more clear timetable for his return after his evaluation. Marwin Gonzalez and Jake Cave seem like the top options to see an uptick in playing time if Buxton opens the year on the injured list.