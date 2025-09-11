Buxton went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Angels.

Hitting leadoff and getting the nod at DH after missing Monday's game due to a knee bruise, Buxton got hold of a 97.5 mph fastball from Jose Fermin in the sixth inning and drove it over the right-field fence to tie the game at 3-3. It was the veteran center fielder's 31st homer of the season as he adds to a new career high, and his sixth in his last 12 contests -- a stretch in which Buxton is batting .333 (15-for-45) with three doubles, three triples, three steals, 11 runs and 14 RBI.