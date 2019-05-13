Twins' Byron Buxton: Collects three hits

Buxton went 3-for-3 with a double, walk and an RBI in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Tigers.

Buxton enjoyed a productive series against Detroit, starting in three of the four games and going 5-for-10 with two doubles, two walks, three runs and a stolen base. While Buxton has done a good job of cutting down on his strikeouts (career-best 23 percent rate) this season, his presence at the bottom of the Minnesota lineup may continue to hinder his run and RBI production.