Twins' Byron Buxton: Continues recent improvement

Buxton went 1-for-4 with his 19th stolen base in Tuesday's win over Milwaukee. He's hitting .356 (16-for-45) in his last 14 games.

Buxton hit just .184 with a .524 OPS in June, and he's generally struggled to keep his batting average above .200. However, he's turned his season around since the start of July with an .812 OPS since July 1, despite missing two weeks with a groin injury.