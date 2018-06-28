Twins' Byron Buxton: Continues rehab assignment Thursday

Buxton (toe) will play in both games of a doubleheader for Triple-A Rochester on Thursday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Buxton appears to be closing in on a return to the big leagues as he's set to compete in another twin-bill at the Triple-A level. Over six games with Rochester in the past couple weeks, he's gone 4-for-22 with one home run and four RBI, and more importantly, hasn't experienced any setbacks or pain in the fractured left big toe. Look for an update on his status from manager Paul Molitor in the coming days.