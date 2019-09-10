Twins' Byron Buxton: Could miss remainder of season

Manager Rocco Baldelli stated Tuesday on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM that Buxton (shoulder) may be done for the year.

Buxton has been away from the team for a scheduled visit with team doctors, and although an update hasn't been provided by the Twins, it appears the outfielder's status for the final stretch is in jeopardy. More information on Buxton's availability should become clear in the coming days.

